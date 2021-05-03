Linden to get bakery, block-making training centres

THE Ministry of Finance (MoF) under the Basic Trust Fund Ninth Programme (BNTF 9), which is being funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), is inviting contractors to bid for the construction of a bakery training centre and a concrete block-making training centre and incubators at McKenzie, Linden.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), Dwight John, shared that the implementation of such projects in Linden will be a welcomed initiative for the region’s economy. “It will bring work to persons in Linden and also it will benefit the local economy and more money will circulate in Region Ten and that is what we want. I know the people of Region 10 will welcome it,” John commented during the interview.

He added: “Having a block-making business within Region Ten will mean that contractors who are given work through the regional and national tender can utilise this facility to buy their material and get it at a cheaper price because they would not have to pay transportation cost from far.”

He also highlighted that once realised, the initiative will bolster entrepreneurship and job creation in the region.

“Region 10 has a lot of skilled people and having these training centres in Region 10 means the persons who are trained can then, in the future, open their own businesses, and that is what we need more, entrepreneurship in Linden. All these programmes are welcomed and will be taken full advantage of by the residents of Region 10. We ask for more such activities to the region and we welcome it very soon,” John added. Bids for the construction of the two projects will close on May 24.

In order to qualify for the project, bidders must have an annual turnover within the last three years of at least $30 million, demonstrate a cash flow of 50 percent of their bid price and have executed a project of similar scope within the last three years. These projects are part of some 32 that are being carried out in Guyana under the BNTF ninth cycle, which began in 2018. Works under this cycle had been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year, the CDB was written to for an extension to December 31, 2021 for their completion.

The BNTF tenth cycle was scheduled to begin in March 2021, and run until 2024, when Guyana is again scheduled to benefit from funding for another tranche of projects. The BNTF is one of the CDB’s key instruments for addressing poverty reduction. Using the bank’s resource allocation formula, funds are granted to the nine countries eligible to participate in BNTF. Sectors receiving funding include: education and human resources development, including livelihood enhancement; water and sanitation; and basic community access and drainage. Other areas supported include project management, institutional development, monitoring and evaluation, and provision of technical services. It provides access for the poor and most vulnerable communities, to basic public services through the provision of social and economic infrastructure and human resources development to enhance employability, community management and engagement.