Two more COVID-19 deaths, 121 new cases recorded

THE Ministry of Health has recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths recorded since the detection of the virus in March last year to 298.

The latest fatalities are two females– a 71-year-old from Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and a 73-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). The Ministry of Health reported that both individuals died while receiving medical care at a government facility on April 30.

The recent deaths also took the COVID-related death toll for the month of April to 65, making it the deadliest month for COVID-19 here. Previously, October 2020 was the deadliest month with 44 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, Guyana also recorded 121 new cases of the disease, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 13,404 from a number of 123,884 tests conducted.

Of this total, Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded three; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), three; Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara), 18; Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), 74; Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), two; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), six; Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), eight; Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), two; and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), five.

Of the newly infected persons, 53 are males and 68 females. There are currently 17 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 89 in institutional isolation, 1,701 isolated at home, and 10 in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.