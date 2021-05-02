144 scholarship applications submitted during Region Two outreaches

AS the government continues to roll out its landmark Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative, the people of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are not being left behind.

On Saturday, scores of persons from all along the Essequibo Coast and its surrounding riverine areas turned out to the three ministerial outreaches being hosted simultaneously, to uplift their scholarship applications. Some persons even used the opportunity to apply on the spot, and at the end of the outreaches, a total of 144 applications were completed and submitted.

The outreaches, led by Public Service Minister Sonia Parag, also featured the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, at Charity, while Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, attended to the crowd at the Johanna Cecelia Secondary School.

At the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Anna Regina, Minister Parag encouraged the residents to take full advantage of the opportunity to benefit from wholesome, internationally recognised programmes that are being fully financed by the Government of Guyana, with “no strings attached.”

Currently, the scholarship programme is being facilitated via six reputable universities in India, Germany, and the Caribbean, including the University of the West Indies (UWI). These opportunities stem from certificate courses, and advance all the way to master degrees.

Among the persons who applied on Saturday is 18-year-old Jennel Henry of Capoey Lake. In a brief interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Henry said that she hails from a poor family, and that she was the only one among siblings afforded the opportunity to sit the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

The teenager related that as soon as she heard of the online scholarship programme, she immediately began gathering her documents to apply for a scholarship in the field of information technology and nursing. The young lady said that if she is able to earn a scholarship, she would happily serve her community.

Minister Parag had said that some of the universities offer preparatory courses, which is counted as a substitute for qualifications garnered from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

Amar Boodram, 19, of Reliance Village, is just one of the persons who will be applying for the Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP), which would pave the way for him to apply for a scholarship to further his education in International Finance.

Boodram explained that since he does not possess a Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE), the completion of the BPP remains necessary for him to continue with the degree programme.

The young man has promised that if granted one of the 20,000 scholarships, he will assist in educating the youths of his community in the same field.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Emmanuel Jeffery of Henrietta Village, has his sights set quite high. He is interested in acquiring a scholarship in the field of aviation. The aspiring pilot admitted that at present, money is the main thing that separates him from fulfilling his dreams, since his mother, a single parent, is unable to finance his academic advancement.

Jeffery is currently working in the Laboratory of CARICOM Rice Mills Limited as a means of assisting his mother financially. The young man is hopeful that the acquisition of a scholarship would transform his life forever, and enable him to fulfil his dream and better serve his family and country.

Anuradha Rebai of Anna Regina New Housing Scheme, holds similar aspirations for the development of herself and family. She is hoping that her application to pursue a degree in the field of Information Technology would be successful. The young woman told the Guyana Chronicle that ever since she was a child, she has harboured a passion for the wonders of technology. However, her family is not yet financially able to nurture her dreams by sending her to the University of Guyana.

As such, she has her eyes, ears and heart set on achieving one of the heavily touted scholarships that could improve her life exponentially.

RETIRED AND READY

Nonetheless, after spending years teaching the students of Lima village, 54-year-old Elsie Schadde, is ready to become a student once more. As she approaches the age of retirement, “Miss Elsie” is eager to pursue studies in areas of women empowerment.

The veteran teacher commended the efforts of the Government of Guyana and Ministry of the Public Service for ensuring that Essequibians are part of the dynamic process.

Minister Parag has repeatedly encouraged older Guyanese to apply for the GOAL scholarships, since it accommodates persons 16 years and older, with no upward age limit.

“Anybody can apply, and everybody should apply,” Parag emphasised.

Also part of the ministerial scholarship outreaches in Essequibo were Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva; Regional Executive Officer, Devanand Ramdatt; and Regional Vice-Chairman Humace Oodit.

Some of the institutions that have partnered with GOAL to offer the scholarships are the University of the West Indies Open Campus in Barbados; the Indira Gandhi National Open University and the Jain University in India; the University of Applied Sciences in Germany; and the University of the Southern Caribbean.