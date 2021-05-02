Guyana steams ahead with 150,000 vaccines target for weekend

– nearly 140,000 people received first dose at end of Friday

AT the end of Friday, 139,844 people received their first dose of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines distributed locally and the local health authorities are steaming ahead with the aim of taking the vaccination total to 150,000 by the end of this weekend.

The almost 140,000 people vaccinated at the end of Friday was highlighted by Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony when asked by the Sunday Chronicle. He also related that 5,051 people also received their second dose by this time.

In a statement released on Friday night, the Health Ministry noted that it is aiming to vaccinate 150,000 people by the end of this weekend. A host of outreach activities were held on Saturday, with the aim of vaccinating scores of people.

Several of these activities are expected to continue on Sunday in various communities across Guyana. In Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) alone there will be 11 vaccination sites. This region has had the lowest vaccination uptake out of all administrative regions and the Health Minister, during several of his daily COVID-19 updates, emphasised that there will be outreach activities in this region to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The ministry, in its statement, lauded officials for taking the vaccines and for encouraging others to do the same. On Friday, it was noted that Opposition APNU+AFC Member of Parliament and Shadow Health Minister Dr. Karen Cummings took her jab and encouraged others to do the same.

The ministry reminded members of the public that vaccine hesitancy is a complex issue, exacerbated by unfounded myths and fake stories. Such things, the ministry said, harms the people who fall prey.