Human Services Ministry to assist Sharon’s Mall fire victims

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MHSSS) is currently gathering details on the losses suffered by those affected by the recent fire at Sharon’s Mall in order to begin rendering assistance. Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, subject minister Vindyha Persaud explained that her ministry has already taken note that many of the persons affected are mothers, some of whom have very small children. Getting aid to some of these women are among the ministry’s immediate plans, she said. “Definitely, we will be helping them. We are working on something. We had a little bit of a meeting today, and we should be meeting with those who we will help, which would be quite a few persons, by Monday or Tuesday,” Minister Persaud affirmed. She added: “We are looking at helping with food hampers, those are the immediate needs that we will be meeting. We’re told that quite a few of the women have children, and many are single parents, so we are looking at things like diapers, because we have women with small children, and as we get the information we will try to reach out and help in other ways.”

Over 30 business owners are reported to have occupied the building located at the corner of Charlotte and King Streets, and have been affected by Wednesday’s fire which destroyed the entire building. The losses are in the millions, with many persons losing their jobs and sole sources of income. In other cases, persons have lost their entire life’s savings. Owner of “Coffee House,” Shenelly King, who spoke with the Guyana Chronicle had estimated her losses to be approximately $1 million, while Natasha Rafferty, owner of Step-In-Style Boutique, estimated hers to be approximately $4 million.

Minister Persaud said the ministry is very much cognisant of the ramifications of the extent of how this will affect the citizens.

“So many people’s long-term income will be affected. It’s not only their homes but their livelihoods, so I know that it will be very, very tough for a lot of the persons affected, and we are reaching out to all of the women in particular who would’ve been affected because we are here to help in all of these circumstances that we consider difficult,” Persaud stated.

The minister noted that collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Commerce and Industry to further assist the businesses is also being considered.

“That’s the plan, but first we are just gathering information, because there were many little businesses within that mall, ranging from food to clothing and other things, so unless and until we know what was in there in terms of what people’s losses were, then we can truly assess and reach out to that ministry. Right now we know their immediate needs and that is where we are going with it,” she explained. Through the MHSSS the fire victims will be given assistance under its Difficult Circumstances Unit, which regularly reaches out to citizens going through difficulties, particularly when it comes to fires. “Whenever there are fires we would usually help. In the case of homes that would include from mattresses, kitchen wares and all the basic items that persons would need in order to get back on their feet. We also try to help in some cases, depending on the extent of the fire, if there are little repairs, we would try to help there within reason,” the minister said.