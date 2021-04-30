Work on $2.3B Eccles-Mandela highway begins

WORK has started on the $2.3 billion concrete, four-lane highway from Mandela Avenue, Georgetown to Eccles, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), which is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion. The infrastructural project, which is slated for completion by December 2021, is divided into six lots: Lot one – Eccles, EBD; Lot two- Agricola; Lot three – Rome; Lot four – Houston South; Lot five – Houston North; and Lot six – South Ruimveldt. Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal has said that land-clearing works at South Ruimveldt were completed, and the contractor was currently surveying and preparing the land for the “hardcore” work, which was expected to begin in one week.

The commencement of work was in keeping with the timeline established by the Ministry of Housing and Water, following the signing of six contracts on April 1, 2021, for the construction of the highway. Since there was no previous infrastructural work on the proposed site, the area had to first be cleared to allow for construction of the highway.

This Eccles to Mandela Avenue Highway comprises a four-lane road project with a dual carriageway of two lanes each. Importantly, this proposed roadway is a jointed reinforced concrete pavement.

The six contractors who were awarded these contracts through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board were drawn from Guyana, Trinidad and Brazil, after 27 bidders had expressed an interest and subsequently submitted bids for this project. The procurement process commenced on January 30, 2021, and the bids were closed on February 25, 2021.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal underscored that the construction of the highway shows growth within the ministry, since it is a new area under its work programme.

“This is also part of what we’re doing… in creating networks and in developing housing schemes. You must have the access and that is the main access, hence we are at this part,” he said.

He further stated that persons travelling from other parts of the EBD and from across the Demerara River in Region Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara), would also have reduced travel time. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves, had highlighted that the roadway was the first fully-concrete four-lane highway that will be done in the country. Given that this project can become the benchmark for future construction, the CEO implored the contractors to work assiduously to complete the project within the eight-month timeframe.