COVID-19 death toll rises to 291
GUYANA, on Tuesday, recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths taking the overall death toll to 291.
The latest fatalities are two males, a 48-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 57-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands–West Demerara). They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the country has recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases from 760 tests. This latest figure takes Guyana’s total number of positive cases to 2,826.
These new cases were distributed across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Six and 10.
Region Four accounted for 56 of the new cases. Region One recorded three new cases, Regions Two and 10 recorded two new cases each, Region Three recorded eight new cases and Region Six recorded one new case. The newly-confirmed cases include 42 males and 30 females. An additional 64 persons have recovered from the virus within the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since March, 2020, to 10,944.

There are currently 1,606 active cases, 14 of which are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Currently, there are 76 persons in institutional isolation; 1,501 in home isolation, and 15 in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic; that is, they are not exhibiting any symptoms.
The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until April 30, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.
In keeping with the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours.
Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166, 226-7480, or 180/181 for assistance.

Staff Reporter

