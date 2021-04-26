New sandpit for Region Two

CHAIRMAN of the Local Government Committee of the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Dr. Ranjeev Singh, has said that residents can expect to pay reduced prices for sand when a new sandpit is opened at Onderneeming.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) councillor made this announcement while presenting a report during a recent statutory meeting of the RDC.

According to Dr. Singh, the operation of the sandpit will be the responsibility of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) under which Onderneeming falls. He told his fellow councillors that presently no sandpit in Region Two is under the control of the regional administration. It is for this reason he said that there are plans to survey several acres of land in the Onderneeming area from which sand could be sold.

Dr. Singh said that persons in the region have to purchase sand from private individuals at high prices. Once operational, the Annandale/Riverstown NDC will be collecting royalty payments.

Additionally, he said persons uplifting sand from the pit will have to pay a fee. This revenue will be used to enhance the communities within the NDC, he explained to the councillors.

According to Dr.

Singh, the committee is awaiting an update from the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC) regarding surveying of the piece of land for the proposed sandpit.

He said once the sandpit is in operation, the NDC would be able to earn revenue from selling the sand. He added that the sand will be sold at a cheaper price, thereby allowing residents to save some money when constructing their houses.

Dr. Singh urged members of the council to pen a letter to the GL&SC requesting that it expedite the surveying.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson Vilma de Silva expressed support for the venture and made a commitment to follow up the surveying issue with GL&SC officers.

During her brief remarks, she informed the council that in 2015 the region was receiving tolls from the sale of sand; however, that sandpit was subsequently closed. She is optimistic that there will be an economic spin-off in the construction sector once the sandpit becomes operational.