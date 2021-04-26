GMSA mourns passing of Chintamani

THE Board of Directors and staff of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) have expressed sadness at the passing of one of its members, Bissessar Chintamani, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Triple C Consultancy and Modern Security.

Chintamani was recently appointed to the GMSA’s executive board. This appointment recognised him as an invaluable contributor to the agri-sector, having demonstrated his commitment and passion towards advancing the sector since joining the membership, a GMSA release said.

“He was an advocate for cultivating non-traditional crops and used many innovative techniques and solutions to encourage farmers to undertake large-scale production. Under his accolade of contributions, Chintamani recently partnered with the University of the West Indies (UWI), in an initiative which offered free online courses to GMSA members,” a release said.

Chintamani’s contributions were well recognised and impacted many small farmers countrywide. His passion was always to empower farmers and see them develop. He was committed to that cause and pursued it with vigour and relentless drive, the GMSA noted.

In December 2020, Chintamani was the recipient of the GMSA’s Award in recognition of his efforts in sharing knowledge with agro-processors for agricultural initiatives. In 2018, he was also the recipient of the President’s Award in recognition of his company’s efforts in promoting the use of technology to enhance primary crop productivity.

“As we pay tribute to this true professional, our friend, colleague, mentor, and innovator, the GMSA would like to extend deepest condolences to Chintamani’s family during this time of grief,” the GMSA release concluded.