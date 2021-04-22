Police music director dies suddenly

THE Guyana Police Force’s Director of Music and Culture, Senior Superintendent Charmaine Stuart, died suddenly on Wednesday night.

“Ms. Stuart passed away earlier this evening (Wednesday) at the GPHC where she was rushed after complaining for chest pain, according to her son Kevin Jones,” a release from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit said. It added that more details will be provided in a subsequent release.

In 2017, the year after taking the helm of the police band, Stuart was named the best overall cop at the force’s annual awards ceremony. At that time she had already served 28 years in the force and was wearing several hats aside from the Director of Culture and Music. She was also the Chairman of the Joint Services Committee, Vice President of the Guyana Association of Women Police and the Coordinator of the police’s Literacy and Debating Society.

As news of her death circulated, many took to social media to express shock at her untimely death and to extend sympathy to her family, colleagues and friends.