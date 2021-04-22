News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police music director dies suddenly
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Director of Music and Culture, Senior Superintendent Charmaine Stuart
Director of Music and Culture, Senior Superintendent Charmaine Stuart

THE Guyana Police Force’s Director of Music and Culture, Senior Superintendent Charmaine Stuart, died suddenly on Wednesday night.
“Ms. Stuart passed away earlier this evening (Wednesday) at the GPHC where she was rushed after complaining for chest pain, according to her son Kevin Jones,” a release from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit said. It added that more details will be provided in a subsequent release.
In 2017, the year after taking the helm of the police band, Stuart was named the best overall cop at the force’s annual awards ceremony. At that time she had already served 28 years in the force and was wearing several hats aside from the Director of Culture and Music. She was also the Chairman of the Joint Services Committee, Vice President of the Guyana Association of Women Police and the Coordinator of the police’s Literacy and Debating Society.
As news of her death circulated, many took to social media to express shock at her untimely death and to extend sympathy to her family, colleagues and friends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.