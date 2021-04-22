‘Ninja Man’ shot by cop during attempted escape

A 24-year-old resident of Ann’s Grove/Clonbrook, East Coast Demerara is nursing a gunshot injury to the right thigh after he was shot by a cop during an attempt to escape on Wednesday afternoon. Police said Conway Higgins, also known as ‘Ninja Man’, was wanted for ‘break and enter’ committed on a 50-year-old resident of Two Friends Village, Ann’s Grove, and wounding and damage to property committed on a 37-year-old resident, also of Ann’s Grove. A mobile unit, under the command of a sergeant and with seven other ranks, were conducting a cordon and search exercise in the Ann’s Grove district at around 15:55hrs when they received information that Higgins was in the area, police said. According to the police report, upon seeing the ranks approaching, Higgins began to run in an easternly direction. The ranks gave chase on foot as he jumped several fences. One of the ranks caught up with him in a playfield at Clonbrook. Higgins allegedly pulled out a knife and advanced towards the rank, who warned him several times as he continued to advance. The rank then discharged a round in his direction, hitting him in his right thigh. The suspect is under police guard at the Dr CC Nicholas Hospital where he was taken following the shooting. The knife is lodged at the Cove and John Police Station.