Nearly 6,000 vaccinated in 24 hrs

A TOTAL of 5,809 individuals were vaccinated on Monday, taking the number of people vaccinated across Guyana since February to 92,410, according to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony.

During his daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday, the minister noted that 92,410 people have been vaccinated with their first dose as of Monday. On Monday, the number of people vaccinated stood at 86,601, and as such, 5,809 people had been vaccinated over the 24-hour period.

“The response has been good over the last couple of days,” Dr. Anthony said, adding: “On average, we’ve been getting about 6,000 people coming out daily, and we are hoping that we could get more people vaccinated faster.” He also assured members of the public that the second vaccine dose that all vaccinated persons are required to take has been properly stored, and will be made available to each individual.

Addressing concerns over the period at which people should abstain from alcohol, the Health Minister also noted that there is no scientific rationale why people should abstain for that prolonged period. “However, like with all vaccines, we will prefer people not to drink when we come for vaccines, and immediately after to abstain,” he said, adding: “The reason being is that if we are going to observe and see whether or not someone has side-effects from the vaccine, then we need that person to be sober.”

As such, he said that the local health authorities are advising individuals who are coming for their vaccines not to consume any alcohol 24 hours before and 24 hours after, so that they could effectively monitor for any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

While the vaccination rollout has increased significantly over the past few weeks, moreso over the past weekend since all people 18 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines locally, there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases locally.

“We have seen an increase in cases in Region Four and Region Three. We have also, in Region Seven, seen a number of cases as well,” the minister said on Monday. He noted that the local health authorities are monitoring these areas. In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), there has been a specific surge in cases observed in Diamond and Eccles on the East Bank Demerara (EBD), and in Lusignan and Success, on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). “There are pockets where we are seeing more cases, but, generally, when we look across the East Coast or Georgetown or East Bank, almost every village there are one or two cases,” the Health Minister said.

He said that the same holds true for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), where, in every village, there would be one or two cases. He, however, noted that a few were recorded in Tuschen, on the East Bank Essequibo.