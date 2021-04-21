News Archives
City businesses turned into COVID-19 vaccination sites
A man receiving his COVID-19 ‘jab’ at the Roraima Duke Lodge – Ministry of Natural Resources Photo
WITH an increasing number of persons willing to get vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), several businesses in the city have offered the use of their premises as vaccination sites.
These businesses include Muneshwers Limited and the Roraima Duke Lodge.
On Monday, Muneshwers at its Water Street location facilitated the vaccination of 100 adults with the Sputnik V vaccine. Trained medical professionals were present from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs. A similar arrangement was in place on Tuesday at the Roraima Duke Lodge, Lot 94 95 Duke Street, Kingston.
Since the February 11, 2021 commencement of the vaccination exercise, over 79,000 individuals have been vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines being distributed in Guyana are the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.

Persons at Muneshwers Limited waiting to get the vaccine – Muneshwers Limited Photo

Recently, Adviser to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, highlighted that the Ministry of Health’s goal is to reach 100,000 first-dose vaccinations sometime this week.
On Saturday, in an effort to increase vaccination, several outreach activities were conducted across the country.
The vaccines being used in Guyana are all two-dose vaccines with various dosing schedules. The second dose of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine is given after about 21 days, and the second dose of the Russian Sputnik V is given after about 28 days.
Meanwhile, the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is given at eight to 12 weeks after the first.
On Monday, President Irfaan Ali, announced that Guyana received 83,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Staff Reporter

