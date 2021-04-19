News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hydromet Dept. gets $66M to fix operational deficiencies
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, during a recent tour of the National Weather Watch Centre, located at Hyde Park, Timehri (DPI photo)
Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, during a recent tour of the National Weather Watch Centre, located at Hyde Park, Timehri (DPI photo)

SIGNIFICANT strides are being made to recondition operations at the Hydrometeorology Department to improve its accommodation, data collection and operational deficiency.
Of the $22.6 billion allocated to the Agriculture sector this year, $66 million has been earmarked to expand hydromet services.
During a recent tour of the National Weather Watch Centre at Hyde Park, Timehri, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said there would be no laidback approach to addressing the insufficiencies at the centre. “I have received a number of complaints. First of all, the suitability of the people who are here, they prefer to be at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), and I am exploring the possibility of acquiring a space at that airport for the office to be housed to accommodate more persons.”
The Hydromet Department is tasked with observing, archiving and understanding Guyana’s weather and climate.
It also provides meteorological, hydrological, and oceanographic services to support Guyana’s national needs and international obligations.

Consequently, Minister Mustapha believes that the proposal made by staff to relocate will allow the nation to receive accurate weather forecast while simultaneously aiding aviation operations.
“Generally, the Government is trying to make the workers comfortable, and, in that way, they can work effectively and provide Guyana with the necessary information as precise as possible,” Minister Mustapha relayed. He stressed the importance of the venture, noting that, with the significant investments being made in the agriculture sector now, it is essential that agriculturists receive precise weather details.   “Guyana is an oil-and-gas producing country now, so these interventions are also important regarding determining the weather pattern,” the minister added.
Minister Mustapha said the Hydrometeorological Service’s general responsibility includes monitoring and evaluating the weather and water resources in Guyana. At the same time, it actively supports the Government in disaster risk management and aeronautical, water, agriculture, engineering, and other agencies for the country’s socio-economic development.
The department is the official provider of weather, water and climate information and related products and services for Guyana. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.