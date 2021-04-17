News Archives
Minibus driver charged for causing death of pedestrian
LEON Kyte, a minibus driver of Lamaha Street, Kitty, on Thursday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with causing the death of a pedestrian and was granted $300,000 bail by Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs.

Kyte, 30, pleaded not guilty to the causing death by dangerous driving charge when it was read to him.

It is alleged that on April 12, 2021, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, he drove minibus BWW 7191 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Keith Alexander McGarrell.

According to the prosecution, at about 12:30 hours on the day in question, Kyte was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the Avenue of the Republic. As he approached the intersection of the Avenue of the Republic and Robb Street, he crossed into the eastern lane which has road markings directing drivers to turn east only into Robb Street.

However, Kyte failed to adhere to the instruction and continued south across the intersection. While overtaking a line of traffic, Kyte collided with McGarrell, who at the time was crossing the road from west to east.

As a result of the collision, McGarrell fell onto the road surface, and received numerous injuries to his head and other parts of his body. He was taken by Kyte in an unconscious state to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty.
McGarrell succumbed to his injuries at 18:25 hours on the said day, without regaining consciousness.

The accident was reported to the police, who visited the scene and conducted an investigation. Kyte was subsequently arrested and charged.

The matter was adjourned until May 11, 2021.

Staff Reporter

