350 more persons closer to home ownership

— websites now allow for easier access to housing services

ESSEQUIBIANS were reminded on Friday that there is no need for them to travel to Georgetown to receive updates on housing applications as the Housing Ministry has launched two websites where all applicants can access their information and updates.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, made this disclosure as 350 residents of the Cinderella County received their house lots on Friday at a two-day “Dream Realised 2021” outreach by the Housing and Water Ministry which concludes today. Over 100 titles/transports will be issued during the outreach.

“There is no reason for anyone to join long lines or leave their homes at 5am to travel to Georgetown to try to get an update on their application. In this regard, I am very pleased to announce that we just launched two websites: mohw.gov.gy and chpa.gov.gy where applicants can access information on the status of their application from anywhere in the world. Additionally, we’ve expanded the response Unit at CHPA so whenever there is a need to call, someone will always be there to answer your questions,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said in his address to hundreds of applicants at Anna Regina, Municipal Tarmac.

Eight months ago, the Housing Ministry kick-started Guyana’s biggest housing drive after the PPP/C Government announced that 50,000 house lots will be allocated in its first term in office.

“We faced a daunting backlog, a tedious application process that left citizens frustrated, not enough lands to develop, expensive construction materials and an inadequate access to financing. But today I’m happy to report that the backlog is reducing incrementally, the application process is easier and more efficient, housing officials are more accessible, the cost for building materials has been made more affordable and the banks have answered the call of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and made their loan packages more budget friendly,” Croal said.

In five months, he said that the Housing Ministry distributed 3,600 house lots.

“We will add another 350 to that number and hand out titles and transports. Just last month, the Ministry of Housing signed a whopping $13.9 billion in contracts for infrastructural works in 14 areas across Regions Three, Four, Five and Six. There has not been a similar investment in housing of this magnitude in any single year.”

STREET LIGHTS

Already in Onderneeming, he said the installation of street lights was done to enhance the safety and security of the community.

Further, Minister Croal said making the process of home ownership hassle-free is paramount for the CH&PA. “It is for this reason that I was pleased to appoint a regional housing official for Essequibo,” he related. The allocation of these house lots and the handing over of the titles and transports in Essequibo, the Housing Minister said will go a long way towards stimulating the regional economy through jobs in the short and medium-term. It will also make the region more attractive to young professionals who would like to stay and work here.

He explained that the provision of house lots and the accompanying infrastructure and amenities such as water, electricity, drains, bridges, culverts and paved roads are expensive but citizens are benefitting from highly subsidised costs because government is committed to providing affordable housing solutions, improving the lives of young professionals and supporting vulnerable families, women and single parent households. “But we cannot do it alone. And that’s why I’m heartened to see the banks and insurance companies participating in today’s event. I hope that once you’re armed with the title to your house lot, you can approach them to explore your financing options not only to build but also to upgrade and expand your homes. Not only will you get a low interest rate, those of you who are already first-time homeowners can take advantage of the increased Mortgage Interest Relief Ceiling. If you haven’t yet done so, please do talk with your loan officer and the Guyana Revenue Authority,” he told the gathering.

FULFILMENT OF PROMISE

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, said the initiative represents a fulfillment of government’s manifesto promise to the people.

Minister Rodrigues also noted that the struggles and sacrifices made by persons to acquire funds for their house lots have not gone unnoticed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Meanwhile, several persons received titles and pulled the number for their intended house lot in phase four of Onderneeming on Friday.

One of the beneficiaries was policewoman, Khuslucinda Doobay, who pulled number 12 as her lot number from a bag filled with hundreds of lots.

One of Doobay’s legs was amputated in an accident reportedly caused by lights of a vehicle which beamed into her eyes, causing her to lose control of her motorcycle.

She was determined that the accident should not cause her to lead an inactive life.

She remains in the Police Force, performing general duties. The mother of three children said she would like to have her own home. She currently lives with her mother.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) was at the outreach on Friday and announced attractive interest rates to make home ownership easier.

Persons can now benefit from a 10 per cent down payment on a loan for a low income house with an interest rate as low as 4.25 per cent with up to 30 years to repay.

The bank, for the first time, is also financing payment for land only so that persons who may not want to build right away can always come into GBTI for funds to buy their lands.