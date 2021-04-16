Alliance Road sluices in line for remedial works

–as Timehri residents lament flooding caused by deplorable structures

AFTER receiving reports on Tuesday morning of instances of flooding in the vicinity of Alliance Road, Timehri, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, along with a team of senior officers from the ministry visited the area to assess the situation, and implement systems to resolve the issue.

During the visit, breaches in both sluices along the Alliance Road were observed, with water seen intruding inland through the doors of both structures.

While giving a summary of the visit, Minister Mustapha said the sluices were in a terrible state, and that remedial works had to be done urgently to avoid further instances of flooding.

“After receiving reports that residents in the area were suffering from flooding, I decided to come on the ground to assess the situation. The sluices are in a terrible state and water is coming

through the sluice door while the tide is high. I’ve instructed that remedial works be done immediately,” the minister said, adding: “The NDIA [National Drainage and Irrigation Authority] is mobilising equipment to have the works done. I’ve also asked the Community Development Council (CDC) to assist us with monitoring the situation, and, hopefully, we can have this matter resolved by tomorrow (Wednesday). I’ve also instructed the NDIA to dispatch two excavators to commence works in this area.

“So, a large excavator will be coming to do work on the canals, and another ‘mini’ excavator will be working to clear the cross drains to ensure free flow of water in this area. I was also informed that when the tide comes in, residents have been suffering tremendously for almost one week.”

As an emergency measure, the NDIA has placed sandbags to prevent water from the Demerara River from passing through the sluice door at high tide.

Residents also reported cases of crops being damages and the loss of eggs and poultry due to profuse inundation.

Minister Mustapha instructed officials from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) to carry out an investigation, and provide him with a report before the end of the week. He also instructed both agencies to work along with residents at Timehri to ensure they receive all the necessary extension services. Following the visit, the NDIA was able to identify a contractor to execute remedial works, which are scheduled to commence within the next few days.