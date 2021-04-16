Aishalton goes into lockdown

–as COVID-19 cases, death recorded

THE Deep South Rupununi village of Aishalton has been placed under a month-long lockdown after nine COVID-19 cases and one death were recorded recently, according to Toshao, Michael Thomas. “The medical team has recommended a month’s lockdown (due to) the wide spread of the coronavirus,” Thomas told the Guyana Chronicle during a telephone interview, on Thursday.

He also confirmed that one village elder, 96-year-old Simon Marcello, passed away after he tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday.

He said that while nine COVID-19 cases have been detected thus far, contact tracing was conducted and further tests would be conducted.

According to the Toshao, health authorities said that the number of cases may increase significantly after these tests are conducted.

The first case of COVID-19 in Guyana was recorded on March 11, 2020. Since then, Aishalton and many of the Deep South communities in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have been able to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. This outbreak, however, has now exposed the village to the pandemic.

Though the local authorities have not been able to confirm how these cases were imported into the village, Toshao Thomas said that a number of strange persons were seen in the village over the Easter weekend, two weeks ago. This, he believes, could be a reason the virus was imported. On Thursday, after an emergency meeting with the response team in the village, it was noted that a curfew starting at 18:00 hours and lasting until 06:00 hours the next day has been instituted. This curfew will be in place until May 15 and will be enforced by members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the village council.

Additionally, Aishalton’s Village Council, by way of public notice, indicated that visitors or non-residents, and people from neighbouring Brazil will not be permitted to enter the community. Individuals conducting official business, such as government officers, contractors and medical personnel, are exempt from this.

Businesses should be closed by 18:00 hours daily and all social gatherings, including sports, church services and fundraisers are suspended.

Businesses are also required to ensure that their premises are outfitted with sanitisation stations. Buses entering the village must not transport non-residents without permission from the village council and all passengers should be listed on a manifest and present themselves to gate monitors for screening.

“Residents leaving the village must first check with the doctor for screening, obtain a signed medical document and then proceed to the village council for a pass letter signed by the village council. Persons coming into Aishalton must have a signed letter from their respective village council stating the purpose of their travel, and must follow all village measures,” the notice said.

It was noted too that there will be a system in place for the transportation of goods and services on selected days; this will be facilitated by the village council and the business community in Aishalton. In light of these restrictions instituted, Toshao Thomas highlighted that the council is trying to organise food supplies for the 15 families who have been placed into quarantine. He, however, noted that the village needs more sanitisation supplies.