Man charged for firearm-related offences remanded
JEREMIAH Frank, of West Ruimveldt, on Wednesday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on firearm-related charges and was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Frank denied that he, on March 28, 2021, at Pike Street, North Sophia, Georgetown, had in his possession a Glock 9mm pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence. He also denied that on the same day and at the same location, he had eight live 9mm ammunition in his possession. According to the prosecution, on the day in question, at about 01:30 hours, ranks of the Brickdam Police Station were on duty at North Sophia when they heard two explosions. The ranks reportedly saw Frank with a gun. Upon seeing the ranks, he reportedly discharged two rounds in their direction. The police ranks then took evasive action and returned fire. Frank, it is alleged, dropped the firearm and escaped on foot. He was subsequently arrested and charged. The matter was adjourned until May 12, 2021.

Staff Reporter

