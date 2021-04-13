Greater levels of responsibility for local government bodies

— as economy continues to grow, President Ali tells newly sworn in Local Government Commission members

By Navendra Seoraj

DRIVEN by sustained growth in key productive sectors, Guyana’s economy will, over the next decade, undergo economic and social transformation, the benefits from which local government bodies will have a larger role in administering effectively and efficiently, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

Experts believe that, in order for there to be effective economic transformation, prudent management is needed at all levels, so that there would not only be better utilisation of resources, but also equitable distribution of benefits, especially at a community level.

“Guyana’s continuous economic development over the next decade is expected to result in economic transformation, but, importantly, economic and social transformation at all levels of society, of which local government organs play a critical part in ensuring that transformation is administered efficiently and effectively,” President Ali said following a swearing-in ceremony for the members of the Local Government Commission, at the Office of the President, on Monday.

The newly sworn-in members of the commission are former Minister of Local Government, Norman Whittaker; veteran Trade Unionist, Carvil Duncan; former Regional Chairman of Region Three, Julius Faerber; former Ministerial Advisor, Clinton Collymore; former Regional Chairman of Region Four Clement Corlette; former Town Clerk, Carol Sooba; former school teacher, Joan Romascindo and Nicola Trotman.

According to the Local Government Commission Act, the commission shall consist of eight members: three appointed by the President acting in accordance with his own deliberate judgement and three members appointed by the President acting on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition, after consultation with other parliamentary parties.

For the latter, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, via a correspondence, engaged Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, who submitted the names of Trotman, Romascindo and Corlette.

Further, one member is appointed by the President after approval by the National Assembly upon a nomination by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Appointments from persons submitted by trade unions within the local government system, and one appointed by the Minister of Local Government after consultation with local democratic organs.

The Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the commission will be chosen from among the commissioners following an internal process; this process is likely be done at the first meeting of the eight-member commission.

The mandate of the commission is expressly decreed by the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, which, at Article 78 (a) states: “Parliament shall establish a Local Government Commission, the composition and rules which empower the commission to deal with as it deems fit, matters related to the regulation and staffing of local government organs, and with dispute resolution within and between local government organs.”

Although the role of the commission largely remains the same, President Ali has said: “I wish you all success in doing so, I want to reemphasise the point that as development expands itself, as our budgetary allocations expand, greater levels of responsibility will be placed on local government bodies.

“There will be larger budgets and there will be a greater need for enhanced oversight, professionalism, accountability not only to the Auditor General for finances but importantly, accountability to the people, who you all serve.”

President Ali affirmed that development is foremost, about improving the livelihoods of people. And, it is the Executive’s intention that the country’s forthcoming development is balanced and more importantly, safeguarded at all levels of society: the national level, at the levels of the regions, and at the community level.

“In order to guarantee such an outcome, it is vital that we establish efficient and effective local government organs to deliver enhanced welfare to citizens, particularly within our towns, villages, and communities.

“The Government is crafting policies to give effect to local development, and it values the important role which the Local Government Commission can play in ensuring that its policies and programmes are not retarded by obstructionism, poor implementation, the absence of professionalism and by disputes between and within local government bodies,” the Head of State said.

It is for this reason that the Government endorses the need for and the activation of the Local Government Commission.

With the constitutional body in place, it creates an avenue for issues affecting local government authorities to be addressed. Specifically, the commission will be able to address issues related to the employment, transfer, disciplining and dismissal of public officers within the local government system. It will also be tasked with resolving disputes within and between local government entities.

In pledging his support to the commission, President Ali said: “I assure you of the support of my administration and my personal guarantee that no attempt to interfere or at interference in the discharge of your function, specified under the Constitution and the Local Government Commission Act will be tolerated.”