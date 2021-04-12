News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Boston Celtics end Denver Nuggets’ eight-game winning run
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
sports

THE Boston Celtics ended the Denver Nuggets’ eight-game winning streak with a 105-87 win in the NBA.

 Celtics trailed 79-65 late in the third quarter but went on a run of 31-3 to turn the game around at the Ball Arena in Denver.

“We just picked up the intensity,” said Jayson Tatum, who scored 28 points and made 10 rebounds for the Celtics.

“That was big because we could have let it get away from us.”

DeMar DeRozan scored the winner with less than a second left as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-117.

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-101, with Bogdan Bogdanovic scoring 32 points, including eight threes, and Lou Williams putting the Hawks 103-101 ahead with 58 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.

Zion Williamson’s 38 points helped the New Orleans Pelicans overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-109.(BBC Sport)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.