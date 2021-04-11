Teen mother accused of murdering baby boy

AN 18-year-old woman, identified as Martha Miguel, is in police custody following allegations that she murdered her one year, nine-month-old baby boy, whose body was found floating in a drain at Jango Street, Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, on Friday.

Dead is Ekron Miguel. A police report noted that the baby boy had two disabilities – he could not walk or speak. It is alleged that the mother was on her way home with the child and while in the street, he started to cry at around 19:00hrs and she assumed he was hungry.

The young mother told the police that she decided to sit on the parapet of the road with the baby wrapped in a blanket but later decided to leave him in the grass so that she can visit a friend, identified as “Brian” for assistance.

At Brian’s house, she asked for some tea for the child and noted that he will die if he doesn’t get anything to eat. According to the police report, the mother was then questioned by Brian as to the whereabouts of her son and that was when she made an attempt to run away and jumped into a nearby canal. She was quickly apprehended by Brian, who informed her [Martha] brother about the incident.

The brother summoned the police and it was only then that the mother took the cops to Jango Street where they found the baby boy floating in the drain.

He was immediately rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral home awaiting an autopsy.