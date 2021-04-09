Heavy rainfall, above-normal tides expected over the next two days

RESIDENTS are advised to take all necessary precautions, as the National Weather Watch Center has reported that moderate to heavy rainfall and above normal tides are expected from Friday, April 9, 2021 to Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The anticipated inclement weather will be as a result of troughs which are expected to oscillate throughout Guyana from Friday to Sunday.

A trough is defined as an elongated region of relatively low atmospheric pressure without a closed isobaric contour that would define it as a low-pressure area. Its motion induces upper-level wind divergence, lifting and cooling the air ahead (downstream) of the trough and helping to produce cloudy and rain conditions there.

According to the center, weather conditions are likely to deteriorate as these systems move across Guyana.

The result of this natural occurrence will be continuous moderate to heavy rain showers and thundershowers across Guyana. Periodic high intensity rainfall events are anticipated over coastal areas within the early morning hours.

Rainfall, according to the center, is anticipated between 60.0 mm to 100.0 mm within a 24-hour period, with the highest rainfall values expected over coastal areas on Saturday and Sunday.

Persons are advised to take the necessary precaution in these conditions. In addition, drivers and road users are also advised to exercise caution on roadways, as visibility can be significantly hindered in periods of heavy showers and roads will become slippery.

The center cautioned too that, in addition to inclement weather, there will be above normal high tides, which will likely lead to flooding in low lying, poorly drained and riverine areas. There is a possibility of landslides in hilly areas as well. It was noted by the center that the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) will provide more updates as they become available. The Guyana Chronicle had reported recently that as Guyana continues to face threats of global warming and rising sea levels, the government has allocated a total of $5.1 billion to further strengthen the country’s sea and river defence infrastructure.

“Earmarked for this year is the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of sea and river defence infrastructure in areas including Dantzig, Prospect, Content, Fairfield, Zealand, Cane Garden, Uitvlugt, Anna Catherina, No. 63 Beach, Manila, and Bygeval,” Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said during his presentation of Budget 2021 in February. During his presentation, Dr. Singh had said that the consequences of climate change, including rising sea levels, on Guyana’s sea and river defence infrastructure can have a devastating impact on Guyana’s economy, since most of its inhabitants are on the low- lying coastal plain.

The minister made specific reference to the fragility of the Dantzig, Mahaicony sea defences, which recently suffered a massive breach that devastated residents, particularly the farming community, which suffered loss to property, livestock and farming activities.

“Mr. Speaker, government continues to keep close monitoring of our shore line, by reactivating the sea defence rangers, applying drone technology to monitor shoreline movement and the erosion and accretion cycle, intensifying routine maintenance, and deploying stockpiles of armour rocks to strategic locations, to ensure that quick response mechanisms are in place to avert breaches,” Singh indicated.