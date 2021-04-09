Canada, UNICEF pledge $500.1M support for Region One

THE Canadian High Commission in Guyana and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be partnering as part of a CAN$3 million (G$500 million) project to improve the lives of persons residing in Region One (Barima-Waini). This initiative stemmed from a recent visit to the region by Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman, and UNICEF’s Country Representative, Nicolas Pron, who both recognised the need for improved assistance.

A joint press statement on Thursday noted that on Tuesday March 23, 2021, High Commissioner Berman, UNICEF’s Pron, accompanied by their respective teams, held several meetings with the Region One authorities. The joint mission, according to the statement, was aimed at garnering a better understanding of the living situation of children, women, other residents and migrants in Mabaruma and its surrounding communities. Wide-ranging discussions were held with Regional Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley, and heads of various agencies in the region, as well as with Mayor, Chris Phang, and Deputy Mayor, Carolyn Robinson, of Mabaruma, and their officers. The Canadian and UNICEF teams also met with Regional Health Officer, Dr. Steven Cheefoon, and Deputy Chairman of the Khan’s Hill Community Development Council (CDC), Sharmaine Smith.

According to the statement, the regional officials shared some of the pressing issues they face in the region, including the influx of Venezuelan migrants, access to the public health system, solid waste disposal, unemployment and the resuscitation of agriculture.

Through the establishment of the project, funding will be provided to support health, education and other services in the communities of Region One and other regions demonstrating need.

“We are delighted to partner with UNICEF on this project which will help to address some of the issues raised with us during our recent trip, including helping to build community, childcare and education services and facilities, in an effort to ensure those facing increased vulnerabilities do not fall further behind in recovering from the pandemic,” High Commissioner Berman told those gathered for a simple signing ceremony for the project. In his remarks, UNICEF Representative Pron remarked: “This partnership with the Canadian High Commission comes at a critical time as we work together to ensure that no one is left behind as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” He said that since 2018, UNICEF has been supporting authorities on the ground under the emergency/migrant response programme, and that there have been positive results. “This project will ensure that most vulnerable persons, including children, have access to key services. Together with the Region One authorities, we are building a better, safer, and healthier future for everyone and every child,” Pron said.

The UNICEF Guyana and Suriname Country Office and the Canadian High Commission had previously collaborated on the distribution of female-orientated family hygiene kits and hygiene promotion activities in the region as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.