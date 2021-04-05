Test stars shine in tense Bulls-Blues battle

QUEENSLAND and NSW looked set to lock in a Marsh Sheffield Shield final rematch, while Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan Lyon stayed best in class as their clash in Wollongong remained in the balance.

At stumps on day three at North Dalton Park the Blues were 2-49, trailing the Bulls by three runs.

Matthew Gilkes (24) and Jason Sangha (0) were the not out batsmen

With Western Australia struggling against Tasmania, the Blues and Bulls now seem likely to meet again in the final starting April 15, with the Queenslanders also in pole position to host the fixture.

Labuschagne (112) will no doubt be a central figure in the clash, the Test star showing his Nappetite for runs again on Monday with his third century of the Shield season.

The No.3 was an irresistible force, cracking 11 fours in his 212-ball stay before eventually edging to Kurtis Patterson at second slip off the bowling of Trent Copeland (1-48).

He now has 629 runs at 69.88 for the season.

Usman Khawaja (64) and Jimmy Peirson (59) helped bolster the Bulls’ total to 433 but there was little doubt as to who the other star of the show was.

Lyon demonstrated that he remains Australia’s best spinner, picking up 6-128 from a marathon 48.2 overs.

The tireless tweaker took five of the top seven wickets as the rest of the bowling contingent struggled on a largely benign deck.

He now has 39 wickets at 25 for the season and will likely finish as the competition’s top bowler.

Mitch Swepson, considered the country’s next best spinner, showed his wares when Queensland got the ball again, picking up 2-9 including a stunning ball from around the wicket that bowled Daniel Hughes for 16.

Returning early from a neck injury this match, Swepson also dismissed Patterson for nine.

A draw would appear the probable result in Wollongong, particularly given it’s likely that is all Queensland will require to host the final, but a brave declaration by NSW or a sharp Bulls’ bowling performance could leave the door ajar for a win.(Cricket.com.au)