140 persons arrested

— at bars after Easter weekend ‘COVID patrols’

— Task Force contends with novel measures adopted to flout guidelines

A TOTAL of 140 persons were reportedly arrested over the Easter weekend after they were found in various bars and entertainment spots later than the 22:30hrs (10:30 PM) national curfew that has been instituted to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to information provided to the Guyana Chronicle by a reliable source, on Good Friday some 23 persons were arrested for breach of curfew at the Sleep-In Hotel, located on Church Street, Georgetown. On Saturday, 20 persons were reportedly arrested for the same offence at the Altitude bar on Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, alongside an additional 31 persons at the Kairos on Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

Additionally, police reports indicated that ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) discovered a large number of patrons at the Hommee Hospitality Hotel and Bar on Sunday morning. These persons were gathered in breach of the COVID-19 regulations, and at the establishment after the curfew period. Resultantly, 26 persons were arrested and placed on cash bail pending their court appearance.

Furthermore, during a ‘Covicurb’ exercise carried out on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) on Saturday night to Sunday morning, it was reported that 40 persons were arrested for breach of the COVID-19 restrictions at the Boat House Bar at Supply, EBD.

It is important to note that while the national curfew is from 22:30 hrs to 04:00hrs, the COVID-19 emergency measures state that businesses should be closed by 21:30 hours.

As part of efforts geared at facilitating safe celebrations during the Easter weekend, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) had said that the Joint Services will be conducting “aggressive” nationwide patrols to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines. According to an advisory issued by the NCTF Secretariat, all non-religious Easter activities, inclusive of shows, parties, limes and wet fetes are prohibited.

In addition to this Easter weekend advisory, there are gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures that indicate what measures have been adopted to curb the spread of COVID-19. These measures include the national curfew and limitations to the amount of persons allowed in restaurants and bars. As per these guidelines, these establishments are only allowed to operate at 40 per cent capacity.

During a recent address to the nation, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, noted that while there are several religious and cultural events ahead of the country over the next few weeks, citizens should adhere strictly to the approved COVID-19 guidelines.

“The COVID-19 Task Force has been asked to pursue charges against owners of establishments that are found in breach of the COVID-19 guidelines,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, it was reported by another newspaper that businesses have adopted novel, clandestine measures to evade these patrols conducted by the armed services. These measures include using walkie-talkies, having lookouts and even asking patrons to park their vehicles several blocks away so that attention would not be drawn to the establishment.

A member of the NCTF Secretariat who wished to remain anonymous, told this newspaper that the Task Force is aware of the tactics being utilised to evade the patrols and flout the guidelines.

Nevertheless, it was noted that members of the public have been making reports of such clandestine activities. Additionally, constant patrols around known establishments is expected to deter such activities.