Financial analyst dies in Mabura accident

PRITTIPAUL Jaigobin, 54, an economic and financial analyst at the Ministry of Finance, died in an accident on Thursday after the driver of the vehicle he was travelling in lost control and toppled several times before coming to a halt on the Mabura Access Road. The vehicle in the accident is a black Toyota Tundra bearing registration # GTT 1936.

Nand Singh, 44, of 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region Eight, the driver of the vehicle and Ravie Gayadean, 25, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo were injured in the accident which occurred around 15:00 hours and about five kilometers from the Mabura Police Outpost.

Reports indicate that Mayor of Mahdia, David Adams, was passing at the time of the accident and he rendered assistance to the occupants of the vehicle. Singh, Gayadean and Jaigobin were subsequently attended to by a medic and then transported to the Linden Hospital Complex.

On arrival at Linden, they were seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced Jaigobin dead on arrival. Nand Singh and Ravi Gayadean were admitted and their condition is said to be stable, reports indicate. Police are investigating the accident. Meanwhile, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in a Facebook, post described Jaigobin’s death as a tragic loss.

Jaigobin was coordinating the second phase of the COVID-19 cash grant. In this phase, he was training staff on the verification of the pink form. Since the commencement of this programme, the President said Jaigobin had worked beyond the call of duty to bring relief to every family.

“I ask all the families who benefitted from the work of this outstanding public servant, and all other Guyanese, to hold this family up in prayers in their moment of grief. To the extended family at the Ministry of Finance, I share your grief and shock. I cherish the moments we worked together at the Ministry of Finance. I thank his family for sharing this incredible soul with us. Rest in Peace, Jai,” President Ali said.

Minister within the office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, was also deeply saddened at Jaigobin’s tragic passing. “Jai was a highly valued and much loved member of the MoF [Ministry of Finance] family. He was a dedicated and trustworthy team player, with a warm and lively personality. He will never be forgotten. At this sorrowful time, I send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Dr. Singh said.