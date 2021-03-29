News Archives
Phagwah in a pandemic
First Lady Arya Ali, with son Zayd, rubs President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s face with Phagwah powder during the small celebration at State House, Georgetown, on Sunday (Office of the President photo)
UNLESS you looked close enough it would appear as though Sunday was just another quiet day in the pandemic, instead of it being the widely celebrated Festival of Colours, Phagwah (Holi). Due to the COVID-19 restrictions instituted to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, many of the large events usually associated with the holiday were cancelled. Instead, families had small celebrations right in their yards. The Guyana Chronicle travelled around to see how families and some friends were enjoying the day.

Members of the Balgobin family in Industry, ECD, playing Phagwah
The Narines, also in Cummings Lodge, playing Phagwah amongst themselves on Sunday
Neighbours of the Seokumar family in Cummings Lodge spraying each other on Sunday afternoon
In Cummings Lodge, ECD, the Ramotar family played Phagwah all day
These three children show off their coloured faces after playing Phagwah on Sunday
The little ones of the Lakhram family, in Kitty, Georgetown, enjoyed their early-morning Phagwah celebration
Ms Somrah from the Somrah family in Industry, ECD, shows off the Seven Curry the family made as part of their Phagwah celebration
Members of the Boodhoo family ‘playing Phagwah’ early on Sunday morning in Kitty, Georgetown
Members of the Somrah family in Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD), winding down after their Phagwah celebration on Sunday afternoon
