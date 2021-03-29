Phagwah in a pandemic

UNLESS you looked close enough it would appear as though Sunday was just another quiet day in the pandemic, instead of it being the widely celebrated Festival of Colours, Phagwah (Holi). Due to the COVID-19 restrictions instituted to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, many of the large events usually associated with the holiday were cancelled. Instead, families had small celebrations right in their yards. The Guyana Chronicle travelled around to see how families and some friends were enjoying the day.