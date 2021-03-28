‘Let us build bridges – Minister McCoy urges in Phagwah message

See below full message in observance of Phagwah from Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy:

The celebration of Phagwah or Holi for us Guyanese marks a significant moment in our social continuum as a nation, as we give pause to the noise and haste of everyday life, to offer fellowship with our fellow citizens and human beings.

This commemoration of the arrival of spring, must also signify the blossoming of love for us as a people, as we gradually but steadily set aside our differences in pursuit of common grounds. Since returning to office in 2020, our President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has been marking relentless strides to bridge the various divides in our beloved country and lay the ground work for Guyanese to mend differences, offer forgiveness and repair broken relationships damaged by politics, mistrust and other vagaries of our human existence.

Indeed, these celebrations this year offer a most timely opportunity for us to build bridges and renew our personal and community commitments and hope, for oneness and unity as a nation.

Just as the annual festival epitomizes rebirth and renewal in the newness of the spring, for Hindus across the world, let us all join with our Hindu brothers and sisters here in Guyana to usher the arrival of a healing spring for our nation.

Let us use this time to reflect, play and laugh with each other across ethnic and political lines, even as we take care in the process to protect ourselves and others by strictly observing the national COVID 19 Protocols at all times.

On behalf of the directors and staff of the Public Affairs Secretariat and the State Media, I wish you all a very rewarding Holi 2021.