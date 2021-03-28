10 Bethany Village families get houses

—as Food For The Poor Guyana continues housing drive

TEN vulnerable families of Bethany Village, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), now have access to adequate housing, with the construction of 10 two-bedroom houses in the community by Food for the Poor Guyana, through its housing drive.

The houses, equipped with sanitary facilities and rain-harvesting mechanisms, were officially handed over to the beneficiaries on Friday.

At a simple ceremony, Senior Manager of Food For The Poor Guyana Inc., Andrea Benjamin, said that the organisation is happy to be able to improve the lives of the beneficiaries.

Not only are the houses well-constructed, they are also equipped with rain-harvesting mechanisms for safe storage of water, beds, a gas stove and a solar panel system, among other things.

The solar panel and the rain-harvesting mechanism are critical elements of the package, since the community, which has about 590 residents, has no access to electricity and potable water.

“Access to housing is a basic human right articulated in goal 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; this includes access to adequate, safe and affordable shelter, sanitary facilities and clean water,” Benjamin said.

The senior manager said that the organisation has been playing an active role in boosting the housing conditions in Bethany over the past 10 years. She said, too, that to date, over 60 houses were constructed in the community and families are now living more comfortably.

Apart from Bethany, Benjamin said Food for the Poor has constructed over 690 homes in the Pomeroon, Region Two area, more specifically in indigenous communities such as Mashabo, Lake Capoey, Lake Mainstay, Tapakuma, Karawab, Akawini, and Kabakaburi.

As is the case with every donation, Benjamin urged beneficiaries to care their new houses and elevate themselves where possible. Each beneficiary received a certificate of ownership from Food for the Poor.

One beneficiary, Paula Thomas, extended gratitude to the organisation and said that she was living with her mother-in-law, but the space was becoming limited.

Zeeta Thomas, a widow, said that, prior to receiving the house, she was living in a one-bedroom house which was deteriorated. Thomas is, as such, very happy to be a recipient of one of the houses.

Another beneficiary, Desmond Thompson, said that getting a new house is a dream-come-true. He said with the house, there will be more privacy and space, especially for his children.

Toshao of the Bethany Village, Sonia Latchman, said that the housing initiative is good and she is happy that families from her community were able to benefit.