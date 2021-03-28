Husband claims self-defence in attempted murder of pregnant wife

-denies setting house on fire

THIRTY-year-old Richard Mohamed, a farmer of Lower Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), has reportedly confessed to the attempted murder of his pregnant reputed wife, under the pretext that it was self-defence, but has denied setting their house on fire.

The chopping incident occurred in the wee hours of March 25; the 23-year-old remains in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Police said she lost several fingers and was also chopped to the head and other parts of the body. The young woman, who has five children from a previous relationship, is said to be six weeks pregnant.

A police source told the Sunday Chronicle that the suspect alleged that the woman would usually torment him, and on the day of the argument, she pulled a knife on him and placed it to his throat. The suspect claimed that he then took a cutlass and chopped the woman in self-defence. The suspect further alleged that the woman had previously threatened to kill him.

Screams from the woman on the day of the incident led neighbours to her rescue while the suspect escaped. He was later arrested and remains in police custody. He is expected to be charged on Tuesday.