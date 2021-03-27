Terry Gajraj launches new Phagwah songs

GUYANESE chutney super star, Terry Gajraj, recently released a number of new singles in time for Phagwah and has travelled back home to Guyana to make appearances at a few small events this year.

The 49-year-old sat down with the Guyana Chronicle to talk about his new songs, his joys to be back home for the “Festival of Colours”, his thoughts on Guyana’s music industry and where improvements are needed.

Gajraj has decades of experience in Guyana’s music industry and has worked with some of the big names in both Chutney and Soca music. But in Guyana, he is always fondly remembered for his hit single “Guyana Baboo”, which some describe as a national anthem of sorts.

He believes that many artistes in Guyana have done a lot to prove that they have the talent and skills to produce quality music and they need to be supported.

“Guyana produces great songs. It’s sad that the kind of love you get outside of Guyana you don’t get that in Guyana. There are lots of little things but the main thing we’re lacking is media houses need to play more Guyanese music,” Gajraj lamented, adding: “Guyanese DJs don’t play our music. They would claim I am 100 per cent Guyanese and all of that, but when you check they’re playing 99 per cent Jamaican or Trinidad music. You love those countries so much why not learn from them what they do for their artistes and emulate that.”

UNAPOLOGETIC

Gajraj was also unapologetic in his call for improved copy right laws, to better enable artistes in Guyana to make a sustainable living from their work.

“We need it, we need it, we need it,” he emphatically commented

“It’s what makes you somebody, your material is officially recognised. Every country does it for their artistes, why don’t we have a copy right law. My friends in Trinidad are able to make money; it’s a way of employing persons. We can put money in everybody’s pocket. Artistes will be more creative. If you want to encourage creativity, we need the copy right laws. If you want to be recognised around the world, we need copy right laws, there are so many reasons those are just some.”

Notwithstanding the challenges, Gajraj commended those in the Guyanese music industry for continuing to weather the storm and for continuing to put out quality music. Speaking about his own music, Gajraj noted his love for Phagwah and to always ensure he brings out something new whenever the festival comes around.

Of the bat, Gajraj let it be known that Phagwah is actually one of his favourite festivals, which he looks forward to usually returning home to celebrate in grand style with events such as those hosted annually at the stadium.

He is a little disheartened that things have to be curtailed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

ECSTATIC

Nonetheless, he is ecstatic to at least be able to come back home to Guyana, given that he couldn’t last year due to airport closures and flight restrictions.

“Phagwah means the world to me. It’s our ancestry, celebrating where we came from, our traditions, our culture. Where we came from. It has grown so immensely over the years, with billions celebrating it across the world,” Gajraj shared.

Paying homage to the Hindu festival this year, Gajraj released “Phagwah Holi Mash Up”, a collaboration with Anant Hansraj, and “Holiya/Phagwah”, which he collaborated with Yangki Tiny Beti to produce. He describes the songs as the ultimate Phagwah tunes. He has also released an album which includes the new music, and a number of existing tunes.

Gajraj related that with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting his usual busy travel schedule, he was able to use the time to work on putting together new music.

“I am one of those guys who take the lemons and make lemonade. The COVID-19 has been a productive period for me. I couldn’t make performances, but I’ve done many virtual performances, and I was productive and did more recordings,” he explained.

The father of two noted that the restrictions also allowed him an opportunity to not just make more music, but also spend more time with his family, bringing together his two greatest loves. “My life revolves around music and my family. My mom, dad, sisters, my children; it’s a beautiful balance for me. People are like why don’t you take a vacation, but for me my life is a vacation, every week I am in a different city, different county. My objective is every year to perform in a new country,” he said with a smile.