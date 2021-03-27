News Archives
Decomposed body of pensioner found in Sophia home
THE decomposed body of 81-year-old Budhan Singh was, on Thursday, discovered in a secondary state of decomposition at his Block ‘R’ North Sophia, Georgetown, home, by his daughter. During an investigation conducted by the Guyana Police Force, it was revealed that the young woman, who lives on the East Coast of Demerara, had last visited her father on January 14, 2021. Upon her return to visit on Thursday, her calls to Singh went unanswered, so, upon becoming suspicious, she requested assistance to break the door open. It was upon doing so that she discovered the deceased, lying unclothed and motionless on his bed. Reports indicate that the pensioner had been living alone at the said address for a number of years.
Police found no signs of forced entry, and no visible marks of violence were observed about the body. The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Staff Reporter

