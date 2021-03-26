Settling an old score costs him dearly

CLINTON Allen was, on Thursday, sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by High Court Judge, Gino Persaud, after he confessed to killing a man over an old feud.

The judge arrived at his decision after considering the mitigating and aggravating factors of the case.

In February, Allen appeared before the Suddie High Court for the capital offence of murder, but opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter instead.

He admitted that between May 30 and 31, 2019, at Kamarang Landing, he unlawfully killed Godrell Joseph, called ‘Roswell’.

According to reports, years prior to the incident, there was a fight between Allen and Joseph, which left the former with a scar on his face.

It is alleged that on May 30, 2019, Allen saw Joseph drinking at a bar, and after lying in wait until he was on his way home, attacked him with a broken beer bottle and hot-foot it out of there. The next day, Joseph’s body was discovered by a Kamarang Landing resident with injuries to the neck and head.

Allen was subsequently arrested, and confessed to killing Joseph as pay-back for scarring him for life.