Carter for retrial, after jury fails to arrive at a verdict
Murder accused: Rayon Carter
Murder accused: Rayon Carter
Dead: Ishwar Ramanah

AFTER two hours of deliberations, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict in the trial of Rayon Carter, who is accused of shooting a man during the course of a robbery back in 2017. On Thursday, the 12-member jury could not arrive at a verdict even after further direction was given by Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court. Given this development, Carter will remain incarcerated until he is retried at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
Carter, formerly of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank of Demerara, had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on January 13, 2018, in the County of Demerara, he murdered Ishwar Ramanah, called “Jack”, during the course or furtherance of a robbery. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Rachael Bakker, while the State was represented by Prosecutor, Tiffani Lyken. According to reports, Ramanah was shot in the abdomen during a robbery at his Kaneville, East Bank of Demerara home on December 13, 2017. He was rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where he was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He died there a month later, on January 13, 2018.

