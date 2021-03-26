Deplorable Diamond-Grove roads to be upgraded

–communities to benefit from new water well

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has committed to ensuring that all roads within the Diamond-Grove community, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), are fully upgraded following a series of evaluations conducted by his ministry.

The minister made this announcement during an outreach at the Diamond Market Tarmac, on Thursday.

According to Croal, not only will residents benefit from new roads, but also rehabilitated thoroughfares.

“That is our plan for here, in terms of roads, because this community, too, will take on even better importance of accessibility,” the minister detailed in his address to the residents.

The minister further outlined the infrastructural plans to be carried out, including the continuation of the road network project that will link Great Diamond, Eccles and Mandela Avenue, which is part of a broader effort to decrease traffic build-up on the EBD.

In addition to those plans, an assessment of the water-delivery service was conducted across the EBD corridor. And, based on this assessment, another well will be drilled to supplement the current treatment plant in Diamond; this will be alongside a new well to be drilled at Perseverance, on the EBD.

“With all of that, what you will see improvement in is the level of service on the East Bank. Those persons in Grove can also expect the quality of the water to increase,” Minister Croal said.

He added too that while the ministry continues to work towards meeting the demands for housing, they are also collaborating with other agencies to help families realise their dream of home ownership.

This, he said, includes the recent decision by his ministry, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), to expand its boundaries for the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessible Programme. This programme will see low-income families being able to apply and access “core home” support and home improvement subsidies.

Speaking of other infrastructural developments, Minister Croal told residents of plans for upgrading the community playground to a recreational park, the installation of solar street lamps in vulnerable areas, and plans of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to improve water-delivery services to EBD communities.

Meanwhile, the minister and his team are being aided by the various departments of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) including the land administration conveyance department and the community development department.