News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Queenstown ranger found dead in home 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

DEODAT Persaud, 50, of Columbia, Region Two, was found dead in his home on Tuesday evening. Persaud, who for most of his life battled epilepsy, was discovered by a relative who went to check on his whereabouts after family members did not see him for several days. Persaud was attached to the Queenstown Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) as a ranger, and according to workers there, he did not report for work over the past three days. They also related that several calls to his mobile went unanswered. Persaud was the brother of Parmanand Persaud, the former Chairman of Region Two. He was living alone at the time of the incident. Deodat Persaud had separated from his wife. The body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where a doctor certified him dead. There were no marks of violence on his body, which is at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting post mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.