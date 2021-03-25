Queenstown ranger found dead in home 

DEODAT Persaud, 50, of Columbia, Region Two, was found dead in his home on Tuesday evening. Persaud, who for most of his life battled epilepsy, was discovered by a relative who went to check on his whereabouts after family members did not see him for several days. Persaud was attached to the Queenstown Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) as a ranger, and according to workers there, he did not report for work over the past three days. They also related that several calls to his mobile went unanswered. Persaud was the brother of Parmanand Persaud, the former Chairman of Region Two. He was living alone at the time of the incident. Deodat Persaud had separated from his wife. The body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where a doctor certified him dead. There were no marks of violence on his body, which is at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting post mortem.