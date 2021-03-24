Single-permit window for Bartica Town Council

–Dharamlall advises council to craft distinct by-laws, commits to providing resources for advancement

INCREASED efficiency in the issuance of permits for operations in the Town of Bartica is anticipated, as Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, has committed to establishing a “single-permit window” at the Bartica Town Council.

Dharamlall, during a meeting with officials of the Bartica Town Council, on Tuesday, said that the Government of Guyana is currently working to implement a “single-permit window” at the Georgetown Town Council, and this will be replicated at the Bartica Town Council.

He noted that this system, once established, will increase efficiency in the issuance of permits by the councils.

Present at the Town Council meeting were Phebe Wallerson, Town Clerk; Arita Embleton, Deputy Mayor of Bartica; Gifford Marshall, Mayor of Bartica; Nageshwari Lochan-Prasad, Regional Vice-Chairman of Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Seven; and Kenneth Williams, Regional Chairman of Region Seven RDC.

In addressing those persons gathered at the meeting, Minister Dharamlall said that the government is committed to working with the council for the development of the town and will provide resources where necessary.

Mayor Marshall, in speaking about the concerns of the town, said that there are impediments to doing business in Bartica because of the absence of by-laws tailored to the needs of the municipality. The by-laws currently utilised by the council were adopted from those of Georgetown.

INCREMENTAL DEVELOPMENT

Minister Dharamlall explained that for incremental development to occur in the town, there must be distinct by-laws that are applicable to the conditions of the town, and the council should begin consultations with members of civil society to begin drafting them.

Outside of business, Alden Marslowe, President of the Bartica Football Association noted that the Bartica Community Centre Ground is currently utilised for cricket solely; however, there is another ground nearby that can be developed for multi-sports purposes, which he wishes to be developed for footballers and other athletes.

Dharamlall committed to highlighting this matter to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson, who he explained is currently providing resources in different communities to develop sporting facilities.

Michael DeSantos, the principal and proprietor of the St. Michael’s Primary School, expressed desire for the establishment of a Community Development Council (CDC) in Mora Camp, Region Seven, for the development of the community.

The Minister directed his staff from the CDC Department of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, who were present at the meeting, to liaise with DeSantos to facilitate the establishment of a CDC in that community.

“There are some physical issues with the market which I think could be fixed, so I committed to have the Regional Democratic Council work with the municipality to have the market roof fixed because that is an issue that has been outstanding for a long time,” Dharamlall explained.

He further added: “The issue of vendors paying quite substantial interest rates or late payment fees, I believe is something the council should take account of, because a lot of vendors have complained that they are not getting business and business has been slow for a long time, and that is why they are unable to pay their market fees much less late payment fees.”

NEW SCHOOLS

Regional Executive Officer of Region Seven, Kerwin Ward, said that in 2021 the RDC intends on doing major infrastructural rehabilitation and maintenance. As part of these works, four new schools will be built in the region as well as the execution of major road upgrades.

Prior to his stop at the Town Council, Dharamlall visited the Bartica Municipal Market and the vendors’ arcade area where vendors raised several issues, some of which were related to faulty infrastructure at the market, competition from unregulated boats bringing produce to sell at Bartica, interest rates being charged at the market and water issues.