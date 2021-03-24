City council extends waiver of interest on residential, commercial taxes

–Mayor Narine says many projects unhindered despite COVID-19 pandemic

THE Mayor and City Council of Georgetown (M&CC), as part of its response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has extended its tax relief measures offered to individuals and businesses. Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, during a press conference on Tuesday, said that the council has made a decision to waive the interest on residential and commercial taxes for the year 2021. “The council is cognisant of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general populace and has opted to waive the interest on residential and commercial taxes for the year 2021,” Mayor Narine said. He clarified that the waiver is not an amnesty; however it will provide some relief during the pandemic. “This 2021 waiver of interest is not an amnesty; it is something similar we have done in the year 2020 so that we can be able to bring relief to our residential areas and commercial areas… this measure will provide relief to homeowners and businesses within our municipality,” Mayor Narine reasoned.

Although the council has offered tax relief/waiver on the interest for general rates and taxes for the year 2020 and 2021, interest owed for previous years are still to be paid. “But all of the interest in 2019, they’ll still have to pay that, but we waiver 2020 and now will continue 2021 until further notice,” Mayor Narine clarified.

Outside of the direct relief measures, he said that during 2020, the council had ‘reignited’ its partnership with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in not only areas related to COVID-19, but also other aspects of public health management.

The relationship with PAHO has extended into 2021, with the organisation already donating a dell laptop, a HP laser jet pro printer, a Cannon camera and an Epson projector. The organisation has also assisted with the creation of info-graphic publications on COVID-19 and vector-borne diseases.

RESLIENCE

Despite the challenges created by the pervasive COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Narine said that the council has managed to accomplish a lot throughout the first quarter of 2021. The council, he said, has managed to execute a number of projects to ensure that vendors, who ply their trade in Georgetown, could operate in a safe and clean environment. “The Mayor and councillors continue to partner with our vendors in ensuring that we are able to deliver the most efficient service to them through social projects such as our recent clean-up exercise,” he said. The clean-up campaign, which concluded recently, focussed on the Stabroek Area from Schumacher Street to South Road (Mahaica Bus Park), and from High Street to Water Street. “We are grateful to all of our vendors who joined in this activity so that we can have cleaner vending areas “The council will continue to remain resolute in the provision of services to the general public and is willing to listen and work with partners, domestically and internationally to enhance in the improvement of the general aesthetics of our municipality,” Mayor Narine affirmed.