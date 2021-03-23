TWO wanted for execution of ‘Paper Shorts’

THE police are hunting two men who were caught on surveillance camera gunning down popular gold dealer and biker, 42-year-old Ricardo Fagundes, called “Paper Shorts,” on Main Street, Georgetown, Sunday night.

The CCTV footage showed Fagundes walking towards a black vehicle after exiting the Palm Court nightclub, when two gunmen jumped out of a parked white car across the road and opened fire on him.

Fagundes was seen lying on the roadway as the two men stood over him and riddled his body with bullets before escaping in the white vehicle.

Police said that the murder occurred around 22:00hrs and that Fagundes, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was at Palm Court drinking with a known colleague when he received a telephone call. He came under a hail of bullets shortly after.

Police retrieved several spent shells at the scene and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the EMT Ambulance Services attached to the Stabroek Fire Station. Fagundes’ body is at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy as investigations continue.

Fagundes is no stranger to the police; in April, 2017, he was arrested by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of an investigation into a money- laundering scheme but he was never charged.