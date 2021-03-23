News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
TWO wanted for execution of ‘Paper Shorts’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Ricardo Fagundes called “Paper Shorts”
Dead: Ricardo Fagundes called “Paper Shorts”

THE police are hunting two men who were caught on surveillance camera gunning down popular gold dealer and biker, 42-year-old Ricardo Fagundes, called “Paper Shorts,” on Main Street, Georgetown, Sunday night.

The CCTV footage showed Fagundes walking towards a black vehicle after exiting the Palm Court nightclub, when two gunmen jumped out of a parked white car across the road and opened fire on him.

Fagundes was seen lying on the roadway as the two men stood over him and riddled his body with bullets before escaping in the white vehicle.
Police said that the murder occurred around 22:00hrs and that Fagundes, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was at Palm Court drinking with a known colleague when he received a telephone call. He came under a hail of bullets shortly after.

Police retrieved several spent shells at the scene and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor from the EMT Ambulance Services attached to the Stabroek Fire Station. Fagundes’ body is at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy as investigations continue.

Fagundes is no stranger to the police; in April, 2017, he was arrested by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of an investigation into a money- laundering scheme but he was never charged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.