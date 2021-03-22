News Archives
Wakenaam woman dies in fire
THE Police are investigating the death of 79-year-old Bissoondai, known as Seema, whose charred remains were found in her Zealandia Estate, Wakenaam Island house on Sunday morning. One of the woman’s sons told police that she was last seen alive at around 05:45hrs on Sunday. At around 06:30hrs, another son, who lives next door, noticed smoke emanating from the house and, upon checking, he found his mother on the floor engulfed in fire and a green kerosene stove at the side.
The woman was taken to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The body is at the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.

Staff Reporter

