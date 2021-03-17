News Archives
Michael Leonard walks from AFC
Michael Leonard
Michael Leonard

MICHAEL Leonard has resigned from being a member of the Alliance For Change (AFC), the second largest party in the main parliamentary opposition, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC).
Leonard has served as the Chairman of the AFC’s Georgetown Chapter, as well as a Councillor at the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC). His resignation, submitted on Tuesday, is just one of the latest such notices that the AFC has been faced with.
Leonard has said publicly that his decision to walk away from the AFC was taken after careful consideration and assessment.
Leonard noted that he is quite pleased to have been able to contribute to the AFC, especially having worked assiduously with regard to raising awareness on Local Government Elections here in Guyana.

The young politician said that his resignation signals his official exit from the political spotlight.
In recent times, the AFC has been faced with a number of resignations. It was only last month that Joel Edmond, the husband of Opposition ‘Coalition’ Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, also resigned from the party.
In his resignation letter addressed to the AFC’s embattled General Secretary, David Patterson, Edmond indicated that he was completely withdrawing his support from the AFC party. “Hence, by further extension, my total disassociation from the APNU+AFC,” he posited.
Unlike Leonard, Edmond said his resignation is not the end of his political career. “I intend to continue the fight for the true sense of democracy in Guyana,” the AFC Executive maintained.
Additionally, Reynard Ward, a former ‘Coalition’ Member of Parliament, also resigned from the party, saying that the APNU+AFC represented “a broken, abusive and one-sided relationship”.

Staff Reporter

