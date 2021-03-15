Girl, 19, stabbed to death

POLICE are investigating the murder of 19-year-old Kameel Calistro of Swan Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, who was stabbed to death in the wee hours of Sunday, during an argument of “which girl can dance better.”

The suspect has been identified as Kristophe Stoll, 20, of the same village. Police said Stoll was arrested in a highly intoxicated state; a knife was found in his possession.

According to a police report, the young lady was stabbed by Stoll during an argument of “which girl can dance better” at a birthday party in the village at around 03:45hrs on Sunday. Calistro was at a birthday party for her aunt, Shavon Calistro at Lot 11 Swan Kuru Kururu, where she was imbibing and dancing with others.

It is alleged that at around 02:00hrs, Stoll started the argument about which girl can dance better between Stoll and relatives of the victim. During the argument, Stoll pulled out a knife from his right-side waist and attempted to stab 29-year-old Adolph Joseph, a cousin of the victim. Police said Joseph received a minor laceration to the lower left side abdomen.

The victim then intervened and Stoll allegedly stabbed her to the left side abdomen; she collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was pronounced dead. The body is at the said hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy.