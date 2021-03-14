Pirates attack, rob fishermen in Waini River

THE police are investigating the armed robbery of a group of fishermen by six armed pirates, which reportedly occurred at Kamwatta, Waini River in North West District (NWD) on March 10.

According to a police report, the fishermen claimed they were robbed of food, fuel, cellphones and about $100,000 worth of fish, by men with firearms who spoke English and Spanish.

Those who were robbed are: 26-year-old Kumar Narine of Essequibo Coast; Joel D’Aguiar, 22, of Barima River, NWD, and two juveniles, both of the Barima River.

After the ordeal the victims made their way to Morawhanna Police Station where they made a report late Saturday afternoon. According to the police, arrangements are being made for them to be interviewed.