‘Respect and tolerance’ for Guyana’s multiculturalism paramount

— Attorney-General says at Mahashivratri celebration

MAHASHIVRATRI is an annual Hindu observance revering the Hindu God Shiva. Aside from Diwali and Phagwah, it is one of the larger Hindu observances in Guyana, owing to the significant population of Hindus. But, as with many of Guyana’s holidays and observances, it is one whereby Guyanese of all walks of life can respect and even participate in.

This year, Mahashivratri, a two-day observance, began on March 11. While temples countrywide have their Shiva pujas and satsangs, it is well-known that the grandest ‘shivratri’ activities occur at the Cove and John Ashram, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

This year, though the activities were condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, devotees still made their way to the ashram to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C. was one such devotee, who even participated in a havan (prayer offerings to the fire).

Delivering brief remarks to a gathering on Thursday morning, the Attorney-General highlighted: “We are ambassadors of our religion and we have to ensure that our culture and religion remain strong and as a uniting force and be able to pass it on to future generations.”

He, however, acknowledged that Mahashivratri is being observed just a few days shy of the Islamic Holy month of Ramadan and the Christian observances of Good Friday and Easter.

These, in addition to the upcoming Phagwah holiday, are snippets of the multiculturalism that are an integral part of Guyana, the Attorney-General said.

Enshrined in the Constitution of Guyana is the tolerance for each other’s culture and religion. This means that both by law and by culture, multiculturalism has a home within the borders of Guyana and in which each individual person and group can participate.

“While we celebrate individually, and in accordance with our tradition, our own evolution and cultural practices, we must recognise that we must do so with respect and tolerance for others,” he emphasised, later adding: “We must always keep that fire of national unity going.”

Also delivering brief remarks at the gathering was High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa.

The high commissioner was keen on pointing out the similarities between India and Guyana and expressed his pleasure that in spite of the devotees’ distance from the motherland (India), these religious cultures and values have managed to survive and thrive over the years in Guyana.

“Shivratri signifies the overcoming of darkness and ignorance in life and in the world,” he said, expressing his hope that new life is breathed into the year ahead, following the past year of COVID-19.