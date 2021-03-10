Farmers’ market to push ‘agri’ sector in Region 10

By Naomi Parris

THE Regional Democratic Council and Agriculture Committee of Region 10 will be hosting its second farmers’ market next week at the Wismar Market Square, where cash crop and livestock farmers, agro-processors and other entrepreneurs will be given a chance to sell their produce.

According to the head of the region’s agriculture committee, Mark Goring, given the success of the previous farmers’ market that was held last month, the committee and council have taken a decision to have the event become a monthly activity to promote agriculture in the region.

“It’s a collaboration with the RDC and the Agriculture Committee; we are providing a platform for the farmers of Region 10 to have security and a market for their products, and we are also trying to have food security in the region as well,” Goring told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.

He explained that the initiative, which is led by the theme, “Buy local, grow local, consume local”, will provide a space for those in Linden and other surrounding communities to showcase their talent as well as promote agriculture and create job opportunities for the youths of the region.

“We are providing a space where the people of Linden can access their farmers, and also at the same time we are creating employment,” Goring said.

He said that the committee will also be aiming to have the event become a weekly norm, where persons from all over the region can either come to buy or sell their products and goods. “The idea is to get a weekly Market Day; we had it in 2019, but with the pandemic, we didn’t have it in 2020. But we are having it in 2021; we are starting on a monthly basis, but the target is to have a weekly market just like Parika, Mon Repos, La Penitence and these others places,” Goring said.

He added that the committee and council are hoping that the initiative will not be one that is short-lived, and will provide farmers and agro-processors in the region the push needed for them to promote and sell their produce.

“Persons can come from the other surrounding areas to Linden and have a Market Day, and this month we expect it to be bigger,” he said, adding: “I have had people contacting me from the highway and all over, saying that they want to take part; they want to bring out their produce and they want to showcase.”

He said that in the future, the Farmers Market will also see Region 10 tapping into other markets across the country with regards to exporting fruits and vegetables to other regions. “As we go along, we expect it to be bigger and better; we want to tap into the other regions around Region 10 bordering nearly all the regions, except for Region Two and One. And so, if we develop our agriculture sector, we can export to all these other regions,” the regional official said.

The farmers’ market will be held on March 19 at the Wismar Market Square, from 06: 00 hrs to 15:00 hrs. Persons are advised to be mindful of all COVID-19 protocols.