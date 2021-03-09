Two more COVID deaths

-seven new cases recorded

GUYANA has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, taking the overall death toll since the first case was recorded in March 2020 to 203.

The latest fatalities are two women: a 64-year-old from Region10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice), and a 69-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died on March 7 at a Ministry of Health facility.

Their demise marks the fifth and sixth deaths for March, 2021. Meanwhile, seven new cases from 259 tests were recorded; five of these were recorded in Region Four, and two were recorded in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). No other region recorded new cases.

Eight persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 43 remain institutionally isolated; 389 are isolated at home, and 11 persons are institutionally quarantined. The total number of confirmed cases stand at 8,814, of which 451 are currently active.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-foot physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.