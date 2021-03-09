‘Don’t be led, be leaders’

–Region Two Chairperson tells women at International Women’s Day celebration

By: Indrawattie Natram

REGION Two Chairperson Vilma De Silva has urged women residing in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region to not to be led by society, but to strive to become leaders.

She was at the time delivering opening remarks at the region’s International Women’s Day celebration, which was hosted by the region’s Women and Gender Committee on Monday morning at the regional State House.

Speaking to women who hailed from various agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), De Silva said women should never feel inferior for their efforts. Noting that the theme for this year’s observance, “Choose to Challenge” was very appropriate, she encouraged women to challenge themselves daily.

“We as [sic] strong. Women in leadership love to challenge. We should no time feel that there is nothing that we cannot do or achieve because of our gender,” De Silva remarked.

She further explained to the audience that women have the responsibility to make the kind of transformation they want to see happen in the region, and therefore complimented the Women and Gender Committee for organising the programme so that women can interact and socialise on this important day.

“Despite we may have differences politically, race or religiously, that doesn’t debar us from making the changes that we would like to see in our community and as women, we need to cheer each other on [and] never pull down other women. We must never feel defeated,” De Silva further highlighted.

Chairperson of the Women and Gender Committee Verina Rasheed, said the committee aims to respond to issues affecting women, men, and children by taking the necessary action and making referrals.

She emphasised that the committee addresses the needs of both genders. The members of the committee are representatives from several agencies which include the Women and Gender Equality Commission, NGO Blossom Inc, the Guyana Police Force’s Sex Crimes Unit and the Child Care and Protection Agency. Hinterland communities were also represented.

Rasheed said that society is slowly changing and outlined that more women are being empowered and are also being educated. She said that the committee will work assiduously to empower more women to eliminate all inequalities and promote gender impartiality.

“More women will stop being afraid, more women will soar alongside males and a nation that embraces this will be unstoppable. Let us make Guyana such a nation,” Rasheed said.

She used the opportunity to challenge women to use their values, their efforts, skills, time, and self-love (VEST) to make their worth vivid. She urged them to learn new things, build new businesses, get more friends, share their experiences and expand their cooking, gardening and artistic skills.

“Use VESTS to create your economic independence and boost your self-esteem by making your own decisions and owning the experience, and [I] challenge you to make one other woman love and enrich herself,” Rasheed said.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Devanand Ramdatt in his remarks noted that there is something special about women. He described them as “the backbone of any nation.”

He commended the efforts of the Women and Gender Committee in organising the event and also pledged the Regional Democratic Council’s support in the future.

Ramdatt said that it is important that women become more responsible in creating and cultivating positive lifestyles. He, therefore, called on the committee to host more awareness programmes geared at enhancing the livelihoods of women in the region.

“When our mothers fail, family fail,” Ramdatt said.

He used the opportunity to wish all women the best for the day and said that the RDC will continue to work in their best interests.

The programme featured presentations in the form of poetry, songs and reflections, which were done by women. Also in attendance were Member of Parliament (MP) Yvonne Pearson; former Regional Vice Chairperson, Juliet Coonjah; the Prime Minister’s representative, Arnold Adams, and Region Two Vice-Chairman, Humace Odit.