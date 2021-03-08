News Archives
Four Guyanese convicts deported from Suriname
The deportees from L-R: Andre Ragmangal, Nazim Shaw, Govinda Dhanraj, Shanandeen Bacchus (Photos released by the Guyana Police Force)
FOUR Guyanese, who were imprisoned in neighbouring Suriname for various offences, were deported on Sunday after completing their prison sentences. The Guyana Police Force (GPF,) in a statement, noted that the convicts were handed over at around 13:00hrs by Senior Superintendent of Nickerie Police Department, Bryan Isaacs, to Inspector Marlon Odonghue, Detective Sergeant #18065 Benjamin and a party of ranks from the GPF. They men were processed and are presently in custody, pending release. The four Guyanese nationals are: Andre Ragmangal, 39, of Fifth Avenue, Bartica, Who served one month in prison for overstaying in Suriname; Govinda Dhanraj, 31, of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara, who was imprisoned for two months for domestic violence; Shanandeen Bacchus, 47, of Corentyne Berbice, who served two years imprisonment for trafficking in narcotics; and Nazim Shaw, 58, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo, who was imprisoned for two years for the offence of wounding. The police statement noted that they men will be sent to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for “profiling” to see whether they are wanted locally for any other crimes, before they are released.

