35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded
Dashboard

THE Ministry of Health has reported that 35 additional persons were discovered as infected with the virus, COVID-19, after a total of 609 tests were conducted on March 6, 2021. The number of deaths remains at 201.

With the addition of these new cases, the total number of persons infected with COVID-19 in Guyana since March last year is now 8,807. An additional eight persons have recovered, however, taking the total number of persons who recovered after being infected to 8,114.

The new cases were distributed across Region Three (four cases), Region Four (24 cases), Region Five (one case), Region Six (three cases) and Region Nine (three cases). Males accounted for 20 of the new cases, while the remaining 15 were women.

Meanwhile, there are 505 active cases of COVID-19. Active cases are those persons who are infected with COVID-19 but have not yet recovered. There are eight persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 persons in institutional isolation, 13 in institutional quarantine and 444 persons in home isolation.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six-feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
